NMSP arrest federal fugitive after standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He's a serial armed robber who keeps dodging long-term jail time, even after violating his probation. However, that could change after racking up new charges. The District Attorney's Office said it's done everything it could up to this point to keep Anthony Aguirre behind bars, but with no luck. There's now a warrant out for Aguirre's arrest for a recent armed robbery spree.

"Mr. Aguirre definitely presents a danger to the community," stated Adolfo Mendez, the chief of policy and planning for the district attorney's office. The State of New Mexico just filed an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old, accused of robbing stores from Uptown to Coronado Center while pulling a small handgun, according to the criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

"We're trying our best to keep Mr. Aguirre from continuing to commit this harm in the community," Mendez added.