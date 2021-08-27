NMSP arrest federal fugitive after standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they arrested a federal fugitive in Albuquerque. Police say Christopher Perez had warrants for a firearm charge and probation violations. Thursday, they confronted him at a house near Second and Candelaria. They say Perez took off into the yard.

Police then surrounded the area for four and a half hours. Perez was eventually found in a crawl space under the home. NMSP says Perez was booked into the Metro Detention Center.

