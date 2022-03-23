ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested an Albuquerque man Wednesday who is wanted in connection to an Arizona kidnapping case. Officials say 22-year-old Brandon Tucker was taken into custody around 10:00 a.m.

According to an NMSP press release, the NMSP Investigations Bureau was contacted back in February by Phoenix police regarding a kidnapping in Peoria, Arizona. Phoenix police found out Tucker was an Albuquerque resident.

NMSP arrested Tucker at his home on the 12000 block of Montgomery Blvd. on a fugitive of justice warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and burglary in the first degree. The release says Tucker also had an outstanding bench warrant in Bernalillo County for trafficking a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and criminal damage to property.

Tucker was booked into MDC ona $25,000 bond.