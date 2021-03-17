NM Tax & Revenue supervisor accused of stealing taxpayer money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state worker in charge of making sure tax returns were above-board is accused of lining his pockets with taxpayer money. The charges stem from a seven-year period between 2011 and 2018 when George Martinez was chief of the Questionable Refund Unit at New Mexico Taxation Revenue.

According to a federal indictment, Martinez was altering taxpayer information on returns and having fraudulent refunds deposited in his own accounts. It’s not clear exactly how much was stolen but federal documents list dozens of transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars just between 2016 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors say if Martinez is convicted they will try to recover the money. The Tax and Revenue Department tells KRQE News 13 they have since put new procedures and technology in place to protect against abuse of the system.