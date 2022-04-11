NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico school board member is accused of soliciting sex from a minor. Investigators say it happened in the Corona Schools where the 15-year-old is a student and the suspect, Justin Washburn, is a bus driver and school board member.

According to court documents, he’s accused of sending more than 50 sexually explicit pictures of himself to the girl. Prosecutors say Washburn used his authority as a school board member to get himself on campus and drive the victim away from school to have sex. He also used his position to gain access to the victim’s locker to leave her candy bars to entice her.

Prosecutors are asking that Washburn remain locked up until trial, saying he presents a danger to the community. They note that Washburn’s wife is a teacher at the school and has a teacher-student relationship with her.

The superintendent tells News 13 there is an internal investigation happening. While Washburn is technically still employed, he is not driving buses. They expect to provide an update to the school board on Wednesday.