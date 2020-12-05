NM murder suspect tracked to Arizona, ends in deadly standoff

Crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Santa Fe County has been shot and killed by federal agents in Arizona.

Two weeks ago, Leonard Kieran called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot and killed his girlfriend. When deputies got to the home near Pajarito, they found Kathy Jaramillo dead and Kieran gone. Investigators tracked Kieran to Tonopah Arizona, where the FBI tried to arrest him Friday afternoon.

They say he opened fire on agents, who fired back and killed him. No one else was hurt.

