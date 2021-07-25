NM man sentenced to 12 years for attempted coercion, enticement of minor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement. Ismael Valdez, 38, pled guilty to the charges in August of 2020.

Police say he met and messaged an undercover officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media. Valdez arranged to meet the child for sex and traveled from his home to a meeting place where he was arrested.