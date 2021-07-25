NM man sentenced to 12 years for attempted coercion, enticement of minor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement. Ismael Valdez, 38, pled guilty to the charges in August of 2020.
Story continues below
- Crime: Two charged for series of armed robberies across metro
- Community: Albuquerque teen the first to represent state in international Filipina competition
- Money: Stimulus check: Another 2.2 million payments sent out. Here’s who will get them
- Weird/Off-Beat: VIDEO: Scuffle between NMSP officer, suspected shoplifter outside Dollar General
Police say he met and messaged an undercover officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media. Valdez arranged to meet the child for sex and traveled from his home to a meeting place where he was arrested.