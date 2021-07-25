NM man sentenced to 12 years for attempted coercion, enticement of minor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement. Ismael Valdez, 38, pled guilty to the charges in August of 2020.

Story continues below

Police say he met and messaged an undercover officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media. Valdez arranged to meet the child for sex and traveled from his home to a meeting place where he was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES