NM man charged with murder after fight over phone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fight over a cell phone ended in murder. Eddy County Sheriff’s detectives say 48-year-old John Williams is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Jorge Trevizo. According to court documents, Williams told investigators the two got into a fight when Trevizo kept looking at his phone.

Williams said he punched Trevizo who fell and hit his head on a trailer hitch. He then kicked him multiple times, hit him in the head and cut his neck. Court documents say Williams told police he didn’t want Trevizo to come back and retaliate so he had to make sure he was dead.