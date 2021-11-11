NM man arrested transporting undocumented immigrants through Texas

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested in Texas, accused of human trafficking. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found 67 undocumented immigrants in a box truck traveling through Alpine, Texas.

Story Continues Below

They say they were concealed behind a false wall. They also found three of them were convicted felons, one of them for rape. Javier Duarte, 22, of Laqs Cruces was the driver. He’s charged with transporting illegal immigrants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES