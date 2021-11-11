NM man arrested transporting undocumented immigrants through Texas

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested in Texas, accused of human trafficking. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found 67 undocumented immigrants in a box truck traveling through Alpine, Texas.

They say they were concealed behind a false wall. They also found three of them were convicted felons, one of them for rape. Javier Duarte, 22, of Laqs Cruces was the driver. He’s charged with transporting illegal immigrants.