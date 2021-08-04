NM man arrested for DWI, weeks after being offered a plea deal for another DWI

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man, with a lengthy history of drinking and driving has had yet another run-in with the police, just weeks after being offered a plea deal in another DWI case. Wearing spurs couldn’t get 59-year-old Randolph Shutiva out of a field sobriety test last month. Instead of just taking the spurs off his boots, the man decided to go barefoot for his sobriety test.

Shutiva was pulled over by grants police, around 1:30 in the afternoon, after someone reported a drunk driver. Shutiva quickly admitted he had been drinking and agreed to a field sobriety test

It started with an eye test, then the heel to toe test. After he quit the second test, the officer gave him one final shot. But he quit the third test as well.

This is at least Shutiva’s 8th DWI arrest, his last run-in with police was in January. The DA offered him a plea agreement for that DWI but it was revoked after his latest arrest. In custody, he did agree to take a breath test, he blew a .23, nearly three times the legal limit.

A judge ruled to put Shutiva back in jail for violating his probation on the DWI arrest in January. He is scheduled to be tried on that DWI later this month. Shutiva’s DWI arrests go all the way back to 1990. Court records show he has been arrested at least a dozen times.