ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man and a dog he was walking. He will be arraigned on a new murder charge Monday.

Police said Xavier Marquez killed Daniel Bustos outside the Travel Lodge at Coors and Illif. It happened three months before Marquez allegedly killed the dog walker.

Police said he told them Bustos fired first, but they said all 14 casings at the scene came from Marquez’s gun. He’s been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied building.

Marquez faces between 2 and 17 years for the murder of the dog walker.