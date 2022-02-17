CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man with a long criminal history is accused of a horrific crime. Kenneth Colby Miller is accused of raping a gas station clerk in the middle of the day. Court records show he was released from jail just hours before the incident.

An alleged crime spree in Carlsbad last weekend started early in the day for Kenneth Colby Miller. It started with an attempted robbery of a man outside of a Buffalo Wild Wings and a theft at a local sporting goods store, but things quickly took a dark turn.

“We actually received a call for service via telephone to our dispatch center at 4:15 p.m.,” said Special Operations Capt. Jessie Rodriguez with the Carlsbad Police Dept. “The initial report was from an employee at the business that reported that Mr. Miller had entered the property, attacked her, then proceeded to rape her.”

Miller’s arrest warrant paints a nearly hour-long attack of a Carlsbad gas station clerk forced into a back office before she was eventually able to escape and get help. KRQE is not disclosing the name of the gas station in an attempt to protect the victim’s identity. All of it happened in the middle of the afternoon on Feb. 13.

“This was a Sunday,” said Capt. Rodriguez. “It’s during the day, by all accounts, unprovoked.”

Jail records show the 37-year-old was released from the Eddy Co. Detention Center just hours earlier that same day for a trespassing case before winding up back in cuffs. It took a Carlsbad SWAT team tasers to get a barricaded Miller out of the gas station kitchen.

“It is disheartening to see someone having just been released earlier in the morning and then goes and commits some serious, serious crimes,” said Rodriguez. “I think as a law enforcement official in the state of New Mexico, we all have a vested interest to protect our communities to the best of our abilities.”

Perhaps one of the most shocking parts is how this happened in a public business in the middle of the day — and went on for so long. Police say while it’s important not to intervene if you can’t handle the situation, report anything that seems suspicious.

“I would never ask somebody to intervene if they’re not capable of handling the situation,” said Rodriguez. “Be a good witness and say something, do something, call for help.”

Miller already has a lengthy criminal history of aggravated battery on a household member, false imprisonment, auto theft and more. Now, he faces three felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, felony robbery and petty larceny.

The state is filing an expedited motion for pretrial detention, stating that after Miller was released following past felony crimes, he violated his probation multiple times. He’s expected back in court for that pre-trial detention hearing Friday morning.