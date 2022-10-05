NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general is partnering with a San Diego nonprofit to offer more support to identity theft victims. The Identity Theft Resource Center gathers information from victims about what happened, how bad the problem is, and what victims can do to fix it.

The AG’s office has now integrated that chat onto its website. Roughly 3% of all calls the Resource Center has received this year have come from New Mexico. The attorney general says this new partnership gives New Mexicans even more access to that assistance. “Identity theft is such a problem that we can’t combat it in a traditional way. There are no identity theft police officers waiting to solve these crimes, so prevention, and education, and awareness is key,” said Hector Balderas, New Mexico Attorney General.

The AG said that in January, most contacts to the Resource Center focused on fraudulent employment, but that has since shifted to misuse of financial accounts.