NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Kenneth Lee Begay, 59, has been charged with two counts of assault upon a federal officer inflicting bodily injury and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to investigators, Begay assaulted two officers with the Navajo Nation Police Department on June 4 of this year.

The two were trying to arrest Begay following threats made toward tribal officials during a chapter-house meeting. Begay is accused of seriously injuring a female officer. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.