SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Investigators have identified 34-year-old Marc Candelaria as the man who robbed a Bank of America in Santa Fe back in October. He was arraigned earlier in May and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Story continues below

There were a series of bank robberies in Santa Fe at that time. Investigators haven’t said if he’s a suspect in any more robberies.