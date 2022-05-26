SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have identified 34-year-old Marc Candelaria as the man who robbed a Bank of America in Santa Fe back in October. He was arraigned earlier in May and faces up to 20 years in prison.
There were a series of bank robberies in Santa Fe at that time. Investigators haven’t said if he’s a suspect in any more robberies.