New York homicide suspect arrested in New Mexico

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a homicide suspect wanted out of New York. The New York Police Department alerted police to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Haiyan Deng possibly driving a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates.

NMSP says on September 22, an officer found a CRV with two flat tires on I-40 near Edgewood. The officer learned it was Deng and tried to arrest her but she resisted. That’s when a good Samaritan and Torrance County deputies stepped in to help get her into custody.

She will be extradited back to New York. NYPD says she’s suspected in the September 19 shooting death of her 26-year-old boyfriend. His body was found wrapped in bloody bedding in her Queens apartment.