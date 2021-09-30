New York homicide suspect arrested in New Mexico

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a homicide suspect wanted out of New York. The New York Police Department alerted police to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Haiyan Deng possibly driving a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Story continues below:

NMSP says on September 22, an officer found a CRV with two flat tires on I-40 near Edgewood. The officer learned it was Deng and tried to arrest her but she resisted. That’s when a good Samaritan and Torrance County deputies stepped in to help get her into custody.

She will be extradited back to New York. NYPD says she’s suspected in the September 19 shooting death of her 26-year-old boyfriend. His body was found wrapped in bloody bedding in her Queens apartment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES