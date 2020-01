ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Eve murder.

Eleuterio Juana, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Jaime Ramirez outside a home Tuesday evening. Police say they found the victim dead on the kitchen floor.

Investigators tracked down Juana at the Belmont Motel on Thursday evening. They say he is in the country illegally and has been deported three times.

He’s now charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.