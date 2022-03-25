ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows new video of deputies taking a road into custody in February. On February 23 deputies were called to a shots fired call near the Double Eagle Airport. Jorge Dominguez was driving a red Toyota when he fired a single shot at another vehicle.

BCSO says Dominguez cut off and then fired a shot at a vehicle, which was the same person who called to report the incident. Deputies were able to locate Dominguez and after a short pursuit were able to take him into custody. He was on probation for prior felony convictions.

Dominguez was arrested for probation violation, driving on a revoked license, shooting at a vehicle, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.