Video shows man refusing to listen to police commands

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was originally suspected of trying to break into a home but landed in even more trouble when he decided to ignore the police. It all started when a woman called Hobbs Police last month saying someone was trying to break into her home.

When police showed up, Baret Smith was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside. Officers repeatedly told Smith to get out of the car and show his hands.

After telling the police he wasn’t going to get out, he was tased and pulled out of the car. Smith is not charged with burglary but is facing five felonies for the scuffle with officers and having a gun.

