New video shows arrest of woman who stole an APD cruiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kicking, screaming and bizarre behavior. New video shows what Albuquerque police were up against when they faced a woman who had just stolen an officer’s car.

Markeda Rivera put up a fight before finally being hauled off to jail.

“Y’all are going to have to take me out of these m***** f***** handcuffs,” Rivera said before she kicked police.

It all started at a car dealership in November after police received reports of a woman stealing a car and causing trouble.

“We get her out of the showroom, and she started hitting,” a witness said. “She hit a car. She stabbed it with a key and hit the windshield.”

The responding officer found that woman, Markeda Rivera, walking along the median on Lomas. When the officer confronted Rivera, she hit the officer and took off in the patrol car.

“As soon as I got out of my vehicle, she came after me and jumped in my car and took off,” the officer said.

Rivera took off in the vehicle and traveled westbound on Menaul, weaving in and out of traffic. It took spike strips and a PIT maneuver to get her to stop. The entire incident lasted about 16 minutes.

When Rivera was finally detained and in the back of another officer’s car, her behavior turned bizarre. For more than 10 minutes, she argued back and forth with police as they tried to get her out of the car and into the substation for booking.

Rivera was charged with several felonies including aggravated battery on a peace officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Rivera is also facing battery charges from an incident in February where she was caught on video plowing into a group of people with her car downtown.

A judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation before that case moves forward.