ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an arrest of the suspected killer of the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner; an arrest that should’ve kept Sylvan Alcachupas in jail at the time of the murder. New Mexico State Police lapel video shows the career criminal does not seem at all fazed by the prospect of adding to his rap sheet.

On August third, state police pulled over a car they believed to be stolen in the International District. In a statement, a spokesperson for New Mexico State Police explains their operations there:

“On August 3, 2022, at around midnight, agents with the New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) in Albuquerque were on patrol in the area assisting the New Mexico State Police Auto Theft Suppression Unit (ATSU). The agents identified a Hyundai Elantra which had been reported as stolen. A traffic stop was initiated on the Kia on the 800 block of Ortiz Dr SE in Albuquerque. The driver of the vehicle, Sylvan Alcachupas was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the MDC charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. “The ATSU is a specialized unit within State Police that patrol the streets daily, specifically dedicated to preventing and deterring auto theft, including capturing those responsible and ensuring victims have their property returned to them. The ATSU operates all over the state. “Similar to ATSU, the CSU is a specialized unit dedicated to deterring and detecting violent crime, property crime, and drug related crimes. ATSU works closely with CSU, employing a variety of different techniques to take suspects into custody in a manner that is safest for civilians, suspects and officers.”

In the video, you see Sylvan Alcachupas claiming to be the owner. A quick search of the car turned up needles, and what looked to state police like heroin. However, Alcachupas claimed it was sugar and that he had been ‘burned’ when he attempted to buy heroin on a previous day. Records indicate he was not charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Alcachupas was taken to jail for the stolen car but was released on his own recognizance that same day. He would go on to be charged with the murder of Rosario Zito, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria, less than a month later during a robbery

An avoidable tragedy: Alcachupas had been given a plea deal for a six-year suspended sentence in February for robbing a Speedway gas station in Los Lunas. The car theft arrest violated his probation, but the Valencia County District Attorney’s Office did not flag the arrest and file to keep him behind bars in time.

Adolfo Mendez, chief of policy and planning at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office, weighed in, telling News 13: “the stolen car case that came to us should have triggered a probation revocation process because he was already a convicted felon in a different district.”

Alcachupas’ criminal charges date back to 2014, including domestic violence, dealing drugs, shoplifting, and criminal trespassing.