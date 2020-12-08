New video shows APD shutting down party, taking one girl into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video from Albuquerque Police shows officers breaking up a party in southeast Albuquerque.

APD was called in for a noise complaint in mid-November and found a large house party. Owners refused to open the door to police instead, yelling from the inside for them to “come back with a warrant.”

Minutes later video shows, party-goers decided to rush the door and leave the property. Officers let them leave with just a warning and yelled out not to drink and drive.

Officers believe the owner of the house left with the giant crowd that left.

Everyone but 18-year-old Damarea Edwards left with a warning.

Officers yelled out to Edwards to drop the bottle of alcohol she had in her hand still and in turn, Edwards threw the bottle at officers leading to a short chase before being pinned to a nearby car.

In the video, you can hear Edwards apologize saying she was drunk. Court records show Edwards is facing charges including violating the health order and assault on an officer.

Latest Local News