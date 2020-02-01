New video shows APD officer using taser repeatedly, investigation underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The viral video has people wondering if Officer Jennifer Giron went too far when using a taser on a suspect accused of trespassing.

Body camera video is giving a new perspective to the chaotic scene.

On October 25, 2019, two officers responded to a trespassing call at a store on Central Avenue near Louisiana Boulevard.

When officers approached Patrick Candelaria, he explained why he was at the property. But, officers didn’t buy it.

Candelaria: “But why am I being detained?”

Officer 2: “Trespassing! Candelaria: For what?”

Officer 2: “Trespassing!”

Candelaria: “I’m cleaning up.”

Officer 2: “Sit down.”

After finally agreeing to sit down, Candelaria rolls up his pants and takes off.

According to the criminal complaint, the officers tried to grab him and he fought, hitting both officers.

That’s when Officer Giron used her taser.

Officer Giron: “Taser, taser, taser! Stay on the ground, stay on the ground!”

Candelaria: (screaming)

Officer Giron: “Stay on the ground!”

Video shows Officer Giron using her taser over and over again for about 30 seconds. The scene caught the attention of bystanders who recorded it and posted the video to social media.

Online, people are questioning if Officer Giron went too far with comments like, “she needs a new line of work.”

APD’s policy warns that using a taser for more than 15 seconds can cause serious injury or harm, which is why this incident is under investigation.

APD said detectives found the officer’s conduct to be within policy. The department said Officer Giron initially tried to be hands-on and that she couldn’t use chemicals because she could’ve hit her partner. APD also said it was the taser that eventually got Candelaria to stop resisting arrest.

Since Officer Giron’s conduct was found to be within policy, she is not facing any retraining or disciplinary action. But, that is subject to change as the investigation enters its final steps.

Candelaria is facing a number of charges including battery and resisting arrest.