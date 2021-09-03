New trial set for suspect accused of killing UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new trial has been scheduled for the man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player. Darian Bashir is accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a NobHill bar after Weller got into an altercation with Bashir’s friends.

His first trial scheduled for last month ended in a mistrial because prosecutors and the defense couldn’t agree on a jury. This time around they are requesting a jury pool of 100 people to make sure they can seat a jury. The trial is set for November 1.