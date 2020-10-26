New technology helps police arrest Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s new technology that’s helping the Albuquerque Police Department fight crime in the city by tracking down reports of gunshots as they happen. While APD has been tight-lipped about how the technology works, a new arrest is showing how effective it has been for the city.

Back in August, people living near a neighborhood at Central and Louisiana heard gunshots. Immediately, Albuquerque Police officers got to the scene.

Based on the criminal complaint, officers spotted a woman sitting in a white car. At first, police say the woman lied to them about her name, but officers were able to identify her as Lisa Stone.

Police were able to find a gun in Stone’s car with a couple of rounds of ammunition. The reason they say they were able to connect her to the gunshots was because of the department’s ShotSpotter technology.

“We do have it and we’re using it, and we’re very, very much believe it’s going to bring down gun violence in Albuquerque,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Earlier this month, Mayor Keller said the technology has already been used to detect around 900 gunshots across the city. ShotSpotter uses an acoustic sensor that identifies and reports gunshots to police within seconds of the shots being fired.

It can also tie shell casings from the scene to time and location from where it was shot, but because of its accuracy, the city has been pretty tight-lipped on where the devices are placed in the city. “This obviously is a crime-fighting tool so there are certain aspects of it that we can’t really go into,” said Keller.

Unfortunately for Stone, this technology only helped police connect her to the crime and charge her with concealing her identity and being in possession of a firearm. She was also charged with drug possession after officers found heroin and meth in the car.

