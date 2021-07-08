Police video shows DWI crash scene that killed two children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the horrific scene the Albuquerque Police Department responded to when they say a woman drove drunk with her friend and four children in the car and crashed into a median along I-25 earlier this year. Two of the children were killed.

A car with four children inside crashed on I-25 in late March when police said the driver, 23-year-old Alexis Martinez, sped around the Big-I flyover, went airborne, and crashed into the concrete barrier leaving a devastating scene. “This is the worst part of the job,” one officer said on the scene.

Video shows car seats and a young girl’s body covered with a blanket in the middle of the highway. “The baby is purple,” passenger Danielle Ortiz said.

Ortiz told police it started with alcohol. “Me and her were drinking tonight and got in an argument,” Ortiz told police.

Evidence APD shared Thursday includes Facebook Live videos taken just hours before the crash that shows Martinez and Ortiz appearing to drink in the car with a car seat in the back. Police said Martinez was out of it and unresponsive that night, while her seven-year-old daughter, Amariah, lay in the middle of the road.

Ortiz’s infant son was also killed; Two other children survived. Video shows them inside the car with airbags inflated. “There were two other little girls,” one officer said in the video. “It looks like she was wearing more of like a normal seatbelt, but she was only maybe three if that. She has got the seatbelt marks and a gash.”

Both women were hospitalized and eventually arrested. The family later arrived at the hospital, sobbing to hear the news of what happened to these children. Ortiz is out of jail awaiting trial.

Martinez is still behind bars until her trial. Prosecutors said Martinez was going at least 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Both women are facing charges including reckless abuse of a child resulting in death.