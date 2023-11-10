SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Martha Crouch, a San Juan County woman who fled the state while accused of severe child abuse, is back in New Mexico and has a sentencing hearing set. Back in 2021, Crouch pled no contest to child abuse. Prosecutors said Crouch and her husband kept several of their children out of school and physical abuse.

One daughter claimed she was beaten into having a miscarriage and was kept on a chain for three years to make her lose weight. Crouch was found in southern Colorado back in August hiding behind a fake wall with one of her daughters. Police were called to the home after one of Crouch’s older daughters heard of her father’s death. Crouch was extradited back to New Mexico in October and now has another sentencing hearing scheduled for November 20 for violating parole.