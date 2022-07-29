NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Candy Jo Webb, the woman accused of killing her grandfather and pretending he was still alive, has taken a plea deal. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after investigators say she used prescription drugs to kill A.J. Harden in Fort Sumner in October 2020.

She then hid his body in a toolbox, dumped it on a friend’s property, and told others he was in a Texas nursing home. She was eventually arrested in Florida. Investigators believe she killed him over money and property. As part of the agreement, Webb faces up to 21 years in prison.