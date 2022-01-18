New Mexico woman takes plea deal in fatal 2016 crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The woman who crashed into a group of bikers causing many of them to lose limbs and killed her own daughter is looking at four years in prison instead of 63 after taking a plea deal. It happened near Cochiti Lake back in 2016 when Maryann O’Quinn crashed into the group after failing to navigate a curve. O’Quinn and her three passengers were ejected. Her teen daughter died and others were seriously injured.

O’Quinn was facing a vehicular homicide by reckless driving charge and five charges of reckless driving causing great bodily injury along with child abuse and driving with a suspended license. All felonies, except the last, carry a possible sentence of 63 years but prosecutors announced Tuesday they reduced all the charges to careless driving. They say medical records show she was not impaired that day and phone records show no phone use.

They say under the law, they can only charge with careless driving which is all misdemeanors. O’Quinn pled guilty to all charges and no contest, getting emotional when pleading her daughter’s death. With the reduced charges, O’Quinn is facing little more than four years behind bars. She will be sentenced this spring. She must also pay restitution to the victim; that amount has not been determined.