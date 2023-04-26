MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to 37 months, followed by three years of supervised release, for a drunk driving crash in 2017. 31-year-old Betrina Harry Grey pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury on Oct. 11, 2022.

According to court records, Grey was driving drunk on State Road 118 near the Fort Wingate Army Depot turnoff on Oct. 14, 2017, when she lost control of her car. The vehicle rolled and two passengers were ejected. One of the passengers died on the scene and the other one was airlifted to a hospital for a significant brain injury. In her plea agreement, Grey verified that her blood alcohol content, at the time of the incident, measured 0.16.

The case is being investigated by the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office with help from the New Mexico State Police and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Marshall.