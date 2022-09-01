ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriela Wanderingspirit, the woman who led police on a wild chase by car and foot, has pled guilty in multiple cases. Police say Wanderingspirit led the Albuquerque Police Department on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour until they crashed into a car off Lomas and Broadway. That happened after her passenger shot at another driver.

Wanderingspirit pled guilty to three charges including receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and resisting arrest. She also pled guilty to having drugs in February 2022 which was a charge she racked up while out of jail. Sentencing will be held at a later date. She faces up to two years in prison.