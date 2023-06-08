GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal court has ordered 63-year-old Marylynn Harry to repay more than half a million dollars to the Social Security Administration. The woman, from Crownpoint, New Mexico, pled guilty to defrauding the program.

In the mid-1990s, Harry’s father passed away. Her father was receiving social security payments, which should have ended when he died, but Harry hid the fact that her father died, allowing her to collect his social security benefits, according to the plea agreement filed in federal court.

Marylynn Harry also admitted to opening multiple debit cards to use the funds. She collected the funds until the end of 2021. Over the course of 25 years, she took more than $551,000.

When confronted, Harry “quickly admitted wrongdoing,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Now, Marylynn Harry will be on unsupervised probation for five years. And she has to pay back the money.