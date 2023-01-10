NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the two women accused of beating, starving, and chaining up children in Texico is fighting her pretrial detention. A judge ordered Jaime Sena and Jayme Kushman to be locked up until trial after police say they abused six children between the ages of five and 16.

The kids claimed they were beaten with a paddle and chained up to keep them from getting food in the fridge. State police and CYFD say they found evidence of that during a search.

Sena’s attorney has filed a motion asking the judge to re-examine her detention, saying pretrial interviews were canceled last month and that change is prejudicial against her. A hearing on the motion has not been scheduled.