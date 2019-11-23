New Mexico woman accused of striking neighbor with rock

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was arrested last week after an argument allegedly led to rock-throwing in a Las Cruces neighborhood.

Jessica Lee Griewahn, 26, was charged on Nov. 13 with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department’s Facebook page, the victim arrived home to find her mother and Griewahn arguing outside the home. The victim intervened and her argument with Griewahn escalated from exchanging words to physically fighting. The two were separated by witnesses at the scene.

It’s believed that’s when Griewahn grabbed a large piece of cinderblock and threw it at the victim, hitting her on the forehead. The victim temporarily lost their vision. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Griewahn was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. She has a history of arrests for harassment and violating restraining orders.