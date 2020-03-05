New Mexico woman accused of stealing neighbor’s anatomical skeleton

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A New Mexico woman is facing a larceny charge for stealing an anatomical skeleton.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Diana Hogrebe of Cuyamungue told them she stole her neighbor’s skeleton model because she was offended by the way the skeleton’s hand was posed with the middle finger pointed up toward her. The incident was reportedly in retaliation of a months-long feud between her and her neighbor who she said has hassled her family and other nearby residents.

According to a deputy’s statement, the skeleton was a gift to the neighbor from a family member and was valued at about $1,500. The neighbor allegedly had video showing Hogrebe walking back to her home with the neighbor’s skeleton.

The skeleton has not been located. Hogrebe is expected to appear in court on March 26.