ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman, 42-year-old Leticia Ashley, has been accused of involuntary manslaughter along with abandonment and abuse of a child. Ashley will remain under supervision while she awaits her trial.

According to the district attorney, Ashley operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol while children were in the car. The incident occurred in McKinley County and resulted in the death of one child.

If convicted, Ashley faces up to eight years in prison. Her trial date has not yet been set. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Gallup Agency with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant Attorney Kimberly N. Bell is prosecuting the case.