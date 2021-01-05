New Mexico woman accused of coughing on health care worker released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman accused of battery for allegedly coughing on a health care worker intentionally was released on Tuesday. In December, Joy Ebel was at the La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe.

Police say staff members asked Ebel to put on her mask multiple times. That’s when they say she stood up and confronted a healthcare worker face-to-face and coughed on the worker.

Ebel denies those claims saying she didn’t cough intentionally. She is charged with battery on a health care worker which is a felony. On Monday, Ebel was released on her own recognizance.

Read Next: