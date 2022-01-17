New Mexico woman accused in fatal 2016 crash expected to take plea deal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman accused of slamming into a group of bikers in northern New Mexico is expected to take a plea deal. Police say Maryann O’Quinn was speeding near Cochiti Lake in 2016 when she hit the group head-on.
O’Quinn and her three passengers were ejected. Her own 15-year-old daughter was killed and three motorcyclists lost limbs. After a six-month delay, O’Quinn was finally charged. She is expected to take a plea deal on Tuesday. The specifics have not been made public.