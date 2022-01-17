New Mexico woman accused in fatal 2016 crash expected to take plea deal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Roundhouse on Monday to demand action from state leaders in stopping climate change. People gathered in spots to the north, south, east and west of the Roundhouse, then marched for a mile to the state capitol. They walked instead of driving to show they're serious about being pollution-free. They're pushing for more clean energy rules and the phasing out of greenhouse gas emissions among other things.

One state leader says doing the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day made perfect sense. "I think people want to come out in a safe way to make sure that their desire and passion for the ideals of Martin Luther King are recognized. Because there are many fights that we are fighting today, that can be inspired by his words and his bravery and his courage," said Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-3rd District).