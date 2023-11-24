COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A UPS supervisor in New Mexico is facing an embezzlement charge for taking items from packages.

New Mexico State Police began investigating Derek Morales of Valmora after the shipping company got customer complaints out of Springer. According to court documents, Morales reportedly admitted to UPS staff and police that he took electronics and would report the packages were either lost or never received at the center.

Police began investigating in September 2021. Morales reportedly said that he never had fancy things and felt good to have nice items, according to court documents.