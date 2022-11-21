ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal more information about the shooting over the weekend that left a University of New Mexico student dead and a New Mexico State University basketball player wounded. Documents show Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Eli – whose last name isn’t mentioned – are all UNM students.

“I feel there are some measures but I feel like when everybody goes home like after 5 o’clock, the campus really just gets vacant. There’s really nobody out here patrolling. No one able to get in contact with,” said Alyssa, a UNM student.

After what happened Saturday, students at UNM feel the college needs to do more to monitor who is allowed on campus. However, this time, according to documents, the violence was planned by UNM’s own students.

Those involved wanted revenge on Michael Peake after getting into a fight with him at an October NMSU football game against UNM in Las Cruces. After finding out Peake would be in town playing basketball for the Aggies Saturday, documents say the UNM students got their friend, 17-year-old Mya Hill, to lure Peake so they could jump him.

It all ended in a gunfight between Peake and Brandon Travis, leaving Travis dead. Peake is still in the hospital; his condition is stable.

UNM police say state law bans guns on campus. They mentioned Monday that this type of violence is not common at the university. The last homicide at UNM was in 1989. They are asking students to make sure they are enrolled in “Lobo Alerts” to receive safety notifications and to always report anything suspicious.

Students don’t think this is enough. Some said they have a hard time contacting campus police when they need them. “It’s hard to get in contact with anybody who can do anything. You’re just sitting there calling the line and no one’s answering no one’s coming for a long time,” said Alyssa.

Today, NMSU answered questions online. One question asked if student-athletes’ bags are checked before they get on the team bus. NMSU answered saying, “Prior to this event, they were not. Going forward, they will be.” According to the school, there were bed checks at 11:45 p.m. the night before the shooting. They said all athletes were in their beds at that time.

Jonathan Smith made his first appearance in court Monday. Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is looking to keep him behind bars until trial. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear what charges Eli will face if at all. Mya Hill is in juvenile detention. She’s facing charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy.