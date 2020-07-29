New Mexico therapist who raped clients sentenced to 12 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The therapist who raped his patients while under hypnosis was sentenced on Wednesday. Lamarr Edgerson pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and no contest to another.

He was charged in 2018 after patients came forward saying he used hypnosis to sexually assault them over a course of several years. Edgerson faced a maximum of 15 years in prison but on Wednesday, during a virtual court appearance, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

