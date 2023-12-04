NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who killed his ex’s-boyfriend will remain in jail after the state Supreme Court upheld his conviction. In 2018, Ignacio Galindo shot Daniel Martinez at his ex-girlfriend’s home. The two had argued the day before.

Galindo claimed he was acting in self-defense and said Martinez pointed a gun at him first. However, the justices found the victim was entitled to defend the house so Galindo’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.

A judge denied Galindo’s appeal. He was sentenced to life in prison.