SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, Estevan Montoya was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of J.B. White, a local set to play basketball with the University of New Mexico. Now, after Montoya appealed his conviction, the state’s supreme court says the verdict holds.

In his appeal, Montoya argued that the jury should have been instructed to consider self defense and that there was insufficient evidence for a conviction on deliberate intent murder, among other concerns. State law lets people sentenced to life in prison appeal directly to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

After considering the case, the supreme court justices unanimously decided self-defense jury instructions didn’t apply in Montoya’s case. That’s because case law says that people who intentionally instigate assault cannot then rely on the victim’s response as provocation for self defense to murder or manslaughter, the court argued in their opinion.

Montoya also argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to support a first-degree murder conviction. But the New Mexico Supreme Court disagrees, writing in their opinion that, “The State presented evidence sufficient for a reasonable juror to find that Defendant deliberately intended to kill the victim.”