ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s highest court has ordered Joe Anderson, accused of a 2022 murder, to be held in custody until trial. The news reverses the decision of a district court to release Anderson until his trial.

On Monday, the New Mexico Supreme Court issued the order to deny Anderson release. Anderson is suspected of murdering Raymond Aviles last year.

Anderson also has a criminal record. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 for the death of Vicente Sanchez in 2010, according to authorities. Then, Albuquerque Police allege Anderson shot Aviles in August of 2022, in the 3400 block of Eastern Avenue Southeast.

In January, the Bernalillo County District Court ruled that Anderson should be released before his trial for the 2022 death, on a list of conditions including house arrest. In an explanation offered by the district court, they noted that “any danger Mr. Anderson may pose on the community can be mitigated because of Mr. Anderson’s performance on probation in the past as well as his performance on pretrial services,” and noted that “the State [prosecutor], with the evidence they presented, fails to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the risk to the community posed by Joe Anderson cannot be mitigated.”

So, the district court ordered his release. But now, with the Supreme Court decision, he’ll return to custody. The New Mexico Supreme Court did not yet explain their decision. They will do so at a later date, they noted.

This is the second case in the last year where the New Mexico Supreme Court has overturned the pretrial release of an accused murder suspect. In April 2022, the Court granted an appeal filed by the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office to reverse Adrian Avila’s pretrial release.