SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted burglar will be released from prison after serving a longer sentence than required. Rufino Torres asked the court system to reconsider his imprisonment, and now the New Mexico Supreme Court has made a decision.

The court decided that Torres should be “immediately released,” according to the court’s order. The court says Torres already served his time for crimes committed in 2010.

The Supreme Court opinion notes that Torres did violate probation multiple times after his original sentence. But Torres claimed the state miscalculated his credits for time served and held him for too long.

Now, the Supreme Court says that after a certain point in time in 2017, the district court overseeing Torres’s case had no jurisdiction to revoke his probation. They also decided that Torres did complete his sentence as stated in a court order issued in 2017, meaning Torres will now be released. The Supreme Court opinion also noted that Torres was held in double jeopardy, essentially charged twice for what amounted to the same crime.