NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 2018, a case of mistaken identity and a drive-by shooting led to the death of a local teenager. After the incident, Mark Hice was convicted of first-degree murder. Now, after an appeal to the state’s supreme court, the conviction stands.

Court documents and witness testimony show that Hice thought a former friend, Louie Martinez, was out to get him. Hice felt threatened by Martinez and later, when a Subaru was driving near Hice, Hice thought Martinez was in the Subaru and was threatening him near Okhay Ohwingeh Casino.

Hice, and others in the car with him, fired over twenty times into the Subaru. It turned out that in the Subaru were several teenagers, not Martinez.

A jury convicted Hice of first-degree murder for the death of one of those in the Subaru. At trial, Hice asked for the jury to consider self-defense for a related shooting and to consider the idea that Hice was provoked into the shooting that killed 18-year-old Cameron Martinez.

Now, the New Mexico Supreme Court says that the lower court did not make a mistake in denying the idea that Hice was provoked. In an opinion, the Supreme Court says that the victim wasn’t the driver of the Subaru, and even if the Subaru had been driving erratically, that wouldn’t be enough to show that the victim had provoked Hice.

The Supreme Court also decided that the lower court didn’t make an error in denying Hice’s request to let the jury consider an earlier, connected shooting as self-defense. The Supreme Court says Hice acted “unreasonably and recklessly during a shooting earlier in the day” and that self-defense doesn’t apply.

The New Mexico Supreme Court considered several other requests from Hice, including allegations that he was punished multiple times for the same crime, i.e., double jeopardy. The Supreme Court says that there was no double jeopardy in this case.