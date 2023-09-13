ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a federal judge blocked enforcement of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s temporary public gun ban in Bernalillo County, more New Mexico State Police officers will be stationed in Bernalillo County.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina suggested the move on Tuesday in their list of priorities for lawmakers. State Police officers will conduct traffic and criminal enforcement operations that include saturation patrols, warrant roundups, and narcotics operations.

In a statement Wednesday, the governor said: