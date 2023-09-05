NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released the results of its Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state during Labor Day weekend.

The traffic initiative took place from Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. The operation resulted in State Police officers issuing over 2,500 traffic citations, 149 of which were for lack of seat belt usage. Police arrested 36 impaired drivers statewide. Officers investigated a total of 47 crashes, with two being fatal. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 226 commercial vehicle citations and conducted 560 commercial vehicle inspections.