ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) promised to up their crime-fighting presence in the metro in response to the governor’s health order on gun violence. Now, we’re getting a better idea of exactly what they’re doing.

State Police said it’s in the first phase of a “multi-step response.” Right now, their focus is on visible enforcement, bringing in an extra 35 officers to Albuquerque.

“It’s disheartening to see that total disregard for law and order and just your fellow citizens,” said NMSP Chief Troy Weisler.

New Mexico State Police is now in the middle of a proactive operation to target crime in the metro.

“This past week you know people probably saw a lot more officers on the road, on the interstates,” said Weisler.

Since September, they’ve surged nearly three dozen officers in Albuquerque.

“Proactive policing can do a lot to help the issues happening in the metro area. Albuquerque Police Department, BCSO, you know, they are doing the best that they can. They have limited resources. We are the only agency that can quickly bring additional resources to bear on the issue,” said Weisler.

So far, Weisler said the team has arrested 50 repeat offenders, six with violent crimes on their record.

“This general feeling of lawlessness. People don’t feel like they have any consequences for acting however they want to act,” said Weisler.

Unlike past operations, Weisler said NMSP is working to make sure those arrested don’t get their case dropped, meaning they need to work directly with the District Attorney.

The hope is to help Albuquerque with peace of mind.

“As a parent, it’s a sad state of affairs when you feel like you can’t safely go do stuff with your family,” said Weisler.

Weisler said they will re-evaluate their tactics at the end of the week, and things could look different moving forward depending on what works and what doesn’t.

Since the operation started, there have been over 1,700 traffic stops.