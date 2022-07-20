SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop.

NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference to suspected criminal activity when he noticed suspicious behavior outside of the closed auto shop. He saw Anaya accessing a Honda CRV outside the closed shop multiple times and attempted to go and speak with him. When the officer approached, Anaya ran off and after a short foot chase he was taken into custody. During the arrest, Montoya was accused of trying to interfere with the officer and was also taken into custody.

After an investigation police learned the vehicle was reported as stolen. After searching the vehicle and suspects officers recovered over 5,543 fentanyl pills, a handgun and ammunition and almost $5,000 in cash. Officials say Anaya admitted to possessing the stolen car. They say the street value of the pills seized is about $40,000. Both suspects were booked into Santa Fe County Detention Center.