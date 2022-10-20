PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase.

It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a pickup, exposed himself, and then flashed a gun. Officers responded to the gas station where they tried to stop Carrasco but he fled on State Road 50.

While chasing Carrasco, police say he drove in the wrong lane and crashed into three vehicles before crashing the truck and fleeing into the woods. A little bit later, officers were told by the homeowner that Carrasco had broken into her home and found him trying to hot-wire a dirt bike. He again fled the area.

Officers later were told Carrasco stole a vehicle from the Glorieta Campground and later found him traveling north on I-25. While pursuing him, they say Carasco drove in the wrong lane and collided head-on with a moving truck. He again fled into the woods after the crash. The driver of the truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

Carasco is charged with aggravated fleeing a police officer, three counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, three counts of failing to render aid, and indecent exposure.

Carrasco is believed to be heading to Colorado. He is 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighing a little more than 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.